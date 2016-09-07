BRIEF-Resolute enters into new credit facilities

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Enters into new credit facilities

* Says has entered into a new senior secured credit agreement with an aggregate lender commitment of up to $185 million

* Credit agreement is comprised of a $46.25 million nine-year term loan and a $138.75 million six-year revolving credit facility

* To use proceeds of new credit facilities to repay most of current balance on its existing ABL revolving credit facility