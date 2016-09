Sept 7 Gray Television Inc

* Announces Pricing Of $525.0 Million Of 5.125% Senior Notes Due 2024 And $200.0 Million Of Add-On senior notes due 2026

* 2024 notes were priced at 100 percent of par

* Additional 2026 notes were priced at 103 percent of par plus accrued interest