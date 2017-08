Sept 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Alabama's series 2016C GO bonds assigned 'AA' rating

* Affirmed 'AA' long-term rating on state's go bonds outstanding and 'AA-' long-term rating on state's appropriation-secured debt

* The outlook is stable

* Stable outlook reflects our view of state's diminished reliance on one-time revenue in fiscal 2016 to obtain structural budget balance Source text - (bit.ly/2c5SFeu)