a year ago
BRIEF-Innate Pharma H1 net loss narrows to 3.2 million euros
September 8, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innate Pharma H1 net loss narrows to 3.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* H1 revenue and other income amounting to 20.7 million euros ($23.28 million)(4.6 million euros for first half of 2015)

* H1 operating expenses amounting to 23.6 million euros (15.5 million euros for first half of 2015)

* H1 net loss 3.2 million euros versus loss of 8.0 million euros year ago

* Cash equivalents and financial assets for company amounted to 243.6 million euros as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
