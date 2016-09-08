FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oakbay Investments says FY group revenue up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Oakbay Investments :

* 8.9pct of revenue from government business in the year ended Feb 29

* Fy group revenue increased by 7 pct to 2.62 billion rand (2015: 2.44 billion rand)

* Fy mining division contributed 1.17 billion rand of revenue and is group's largest division (44.5pct of revenue)

* Intend to reach out in coming weeks, to four banks over our closed South African Bank accounts, and implore them to reopen our accounts

* At optimum, a second drag line is now operational and a third is expected to come on-stream in q3 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

