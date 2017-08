Sept 8 (Reuters) - Burkhalter Holding AG :

* H1 group profit firmed by 8.5 percent to 16.2 million Swiss francs ($16.73 million)(previous year 14.9 million francs)

* At 244.4 million francs, sales in H1 were more or less on a par with previous year

* Still expects to be able once again to increase earnings per share in 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)