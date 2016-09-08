FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romande Energie Holding H1 EBIT up 14 pct at 57 mln Swiss francs
#Switzerland Market Report
September 8, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Romande Energie Holding H1 EBIT up 14 pct at 57 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA :

* Revenues in the first half of 2016 edged up by 1 pct, or 3 million Swiss francs, to 292 million Swiss francs ($301.50 million)

* 4 pct decline in gross profit to 141 million Swiss francs in H1

* 8 pct increase in EDITDA to 84 million Swiss francs and a 14 pct rise in EBIT to 57 million Swiss francs in H1

* Expects to achieve a full-year business performance in line with the first six months of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9685 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
