Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wendel

* H1 net sales of 4,092 million euros ($4.60 billion), up 13.6 pct overall and 1.3 pct organically

* H1 net income from business sectors of 235.6 million euros, up 17.3 pct ($1 = 0.8887 euros)