a year ago
BRIEF-Sanlam six-month normalised HEPS down 7 pct
September 8, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanlam six-month normalised HEPS down 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd :

* Interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016

* Six month normalised headline earnings per share down 7 pct

* Net result from financial services per share increased by 11 pct for six months ended June 30

* Six month net value of new covered business up 7 pct to R702 million

* Six month net fund inflows of R22 billion compared to R7 billion in 2015

* Six month net new covered business margin of 2,44 pct (2,66 pct in 2015)

* Six month new business volumes up 15 pct to R115 billion

* Return on group equity value per share for six months of 7,9 pct

* Six month normalised headline earnings per share(1) at 208,0 cents versus 224,2 cents previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
