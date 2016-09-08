BRIEF-Fenner sees FY results towards top end of guidance range

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Fenner Plc :

* Says group expects to report results for full year which are towards top of current range of market expectations

* Says expects to report results for full year in line with guidance, as adjusted for currency, given at AGM in January

* Says net debt at Aug. 31, 2016 being approximately 150 mln stg notwithstanding significant adverse translation impact on group's U.S. dollar borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)