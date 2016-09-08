FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Husqvarna sets new financial targets
September 8, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna sets new financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Husqvarna Ab

* New financial targets and sustainability ambition presented at capital markets day

* Says targets between 3 and 5% annual net sales growth

* Says group aims to grow 1-2 percentage points higher than the annual long term market growth rate of 2 - 3%

* Says target excludes the Consumer Brands Division which will continue to have margin improvement as first priority

* Says targets to reach an operating margin of at least 10%

* Says targets an operating working capital in relation to net sales of a maximum 25%

* Says for consumer brands division, focus to turn around financial development, primarily by cost and efficiency measures combined with improved sales mix to reach a 5% operating margin by 2018, remains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
