September 8, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hi Media sells non-strategic interests, increases stake in Quantum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hi Media SA :

* Himedia Group pursues its native advertising development strategy

* Sale of non-strategic interests and an increase of its stake in subsidiary Quantum

* Himedia Group sold several non-strategic interests in Aug 2016

* These transactions had no material effect on earnings but a significant impact on group's cash position

* Non-controlling interests in various startups for a total of 1.3 million euros ($1.46 million)

* Part of group's interest in HiPay Group (representing 2.1 pct of share capital) for a total of 1.1 million euros

* Group plans to acquire programmatic native advertising management technology used by Quantum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

