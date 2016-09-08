BRIEF-Det norske oljeselskap nominates BP executives to board

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Det Norske Oljeselskap Asa

* Nomination committee nominated Bernard Looney, chief executive upstream in BP and Kate Thomson, group head of tax in BP as new members of Det norske's board of directors

* Murray Auchincloss, Upstream Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Business Development at BP was nominated as new member to Det norske's Corporate Assembly

* Det norske has earlier agreed a merger with BP's Norwegian unit. BP will hold a 30 percent stake in the firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)