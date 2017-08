Sept 8 (Reuters) - Effnetplattformen AB :

* Buys bigger stake in Axxonen Properties AB

* Invests 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.19 million) in over 16 percent in Axxonen Properties AB

* Axxonen Properties is planning listing on First North, NASDAQ Stockholm in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4158 Swedish crowns)