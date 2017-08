Sept 8 (Reuters) - Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee :

* FY ended June 2016 group turnover of 2.16 billion rupees versus 2.15 billion rupees year ago

* FY group profit before taxation of 172.3 million rupees versus 89.1 million rupees year ago

* Says positive results are expected for the next quarter in spite of difficult export market conditions