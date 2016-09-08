BRIEF-Pacific Life names new head of life insurance division
Dawn Trautman to succeed Rick Schindler as leader of company's life insurance division
Sept 8 General Electric Co
* Octiv says secured a investment from GE Ventures
Octiv says investment was part of a round totaling $4.75 million
Appoints Xavier Ochoa as chief operating officer effective immediately
Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08