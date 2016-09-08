FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skandia, Nordic Capital behind bid on SCA's forestry business - DN newspaper
September 8, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skandia, Nordic Capital behind bid on SCA's forestry business - DN newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - SCA AB :

* Skandia and Nordic Capital behind bid on SCA's forest division, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) reports on Thursday citing undisclosed sources

* Skandia's and Nordic Capital's bid for SCA's forestry division worth SEK 40-50 billion - DN

* Spokespersons at Skandia and Nordic Capital declined to comment to DN on the newspaper's report

* SCA said on Aug 24 that it plans to split the company into one hygiene and one forestry company

* DN reported on Aug 29, citing unnamed sources, that a bid for the forestry division that the SCA board did not want to accept had helped bring forward plans to present the split-up of the group For the original story (in Swedish) click here: bit.ly/2crmdnb Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

