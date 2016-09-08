BRIEF-Navistar International says its unit gets subpoena from U.S. Department of Defense

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Navistar International

* Says in Q3 2016, Navistar Defense LLC received a subpoena from the United States Department Of Defense Inspector General

* Subpoena requested documents relating to Navistar Defense's sale of its independent suspension systems for military vehicles

* Subpoena related to unit's sale of independent suspension systems to government for time period of Jan 1, 2009 through Dec 31, 2010

* Navistar international says Navistar Defense has made a submission of documents and intends to otherwise fully comply with the subpoena