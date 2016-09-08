FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Navistar International says its unit gets subpoena from U.S. Department of Defense
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Navistar International says its unit gets subpoena from U.S. Department of Defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Navistar International

* Says in Q3 2016, Navistar Defense LLC received a subpoena from the United States Department Of Defense Inspector General

* Subpoena requested documents relating to Navistar Defense's sale of its independent suspension systems for military vehicles

* Subpoena related to unit's sale of independent suspension systems to government for time period of Jan 1, 2009 through Dec 31, 2010

* Navistar international says Navistar Defense has made a submission of documents and intends to otherwise fully comply with the subpoena Source text: (bit.ly/2ccg4vr) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.