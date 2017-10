Sept 8 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc says enrolls 5th patient in phase 1/2 gene therapy clinical trial for Epidermolysis Bullosa

* Has demonstrated promising clinical efficacy in patients for treatment of recessive dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

* Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolled with data indicating significant improvements in wound healing and gene expression 12 months post-grafting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: