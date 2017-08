Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lventure Group SpA :

* Together with Angel Partner Group, invests in two tranches total 350,000 euros ($395,115.00) in the startup Manet

* LVenture Group individual investment in Manet amounts to 100,000 euros

* Manet develops software mobile and web-based solutions for services in the tourism and hotel sector Source text: bit.ly/2crxjZm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)