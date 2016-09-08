FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-PPL expects to reiterate its FY forecast of earnings of $2.43 to $2.63
September 8, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PPL expects to reiterate its FY forecast of earnings of $2.43 to $2.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - PPL Corp :

* PPL Corp says expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.43 to $2.63 per share

* Expects to reiterate 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share with a midpoint of $2.15 per share

* Ppl corp says expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of ongoing earnings of $2.25 to $2.45 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2cfQsyu Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
