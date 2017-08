Sept 8 (Reuters) - Suedzucker AG :

* Raises stake in ED&F Man

* Has increased its equity stake in commodities trading company ED&F Man, London, from 25 percent minus one share to 35 percent minus one share

* Transaction purchase price is $91.8 million