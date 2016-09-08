FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ford sees total cost of expanded field service action about $640 million
September 8, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford sees total cost of expanded field service action about $640 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Total cost of expanded field service action, which includes costs associated with field service action announced on August 4, is estimated to be about $640 million

* Total cost of expanded field service action will be recorded in Q3 2016 adjusted pre-tax results

* With the expanded field service action, now expect 2016 total co adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $10.2 billion

* Continue to expect total co adjusted pre-tax profit in Q3 of 2016 to be about 10% of full-year 2016 results

* Says total cost of expanded field service action will be incurred primarily by North America business unit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
