BRIEF-Ford sees total cost of expanded field service action about $640 million

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co
* Total cost of expanded field service action, which includes costs associated with field service action announced on August 4, is estimated to be about $640 million
* Total cost of expanded field service action will be recorded in Q3 2016 adjusted pre-tax results
* With the expanded field service action, now expect 2016 total co adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $10.2 billion
* Continue to expect total co adjusted pre-tax profit in Q3 of 2016 to be about 10% of full-year 2016 results
* Says total cost of expanded field service action will be incurred primarily by North America business unit