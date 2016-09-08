FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grand City Properties considers issuing perpetual subordinated notes
September 8, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grand City Properties considers issuing perpetual subordinated notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Grand City Properties SA :

* Considers issuing perpetual subordinated notes

* Settlements expected to take place on September 22, 2016

* Considers to issue 150 million euros ($169.68 million) perpetual subordinated notes with a coupon of 2.75 pct

* Notes are in denominations of 100,000 euros and will be exclusively offered to institutional investors

* Intends to use amount raised in potential issue of notes to fund company's growth strategy and to refinance and/or to repay existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

