a year ago
BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $500 mln private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corp
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $500 mln private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $500 million private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corporation

* Says notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears

* Says intends to redeem an aggregate principal amount of hertz's 6.75% senior notes due 2019

* Notes are expected to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by domestic subsidiaries of Hertz

* Netherlands unit expects to offer up to EUR 225 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes during week of September 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
