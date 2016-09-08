BRIEF-Zenyatta Ventures to collaborate with concrete admixtures company Larisplast

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Zenyatta Ventures Ltd

* Says signed a collaboration agreement with Larisplast ltd, an Israeli concrete admixtures business

* Co and Larisplast got grant funding from Canada-Israel industrial research and development foundation to test effect of adding graphene to concrete on pilot scale

* Upon successful completion of pilot plant testing, agreement contemplates formation of a new corp jointly owned by co, Larisplast

* Says joint corporation for purposes of marketing specialized admixture product from pilot testing globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: