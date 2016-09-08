FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Zenyatta Ventures to collaborate with concrete admixtures company Larisplast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zenyatta Ventures to collaborate with concrete admixtures company Larisplast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Zenyatta Ventures Ltd

* Says signed a collaboration agreement with Larisplast ltd, an Israeli concrete admixtures business

* Co and Larisplast got grant funding from Canada-Israel industrial research and development foundation to test effect of adding graphene to concrete on pilot scale

* Upon successful completion of pilot plant testing, agreement contemplates formation of a new corp jointly owned by co, Larisplast

* Says joint corporation for purposes of marketing specialized admixture product from pilot testing globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.