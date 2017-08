Sept 8 (Reuters) - Morion :

* Says its board approves mandatory tender offer received from Rubikon

* Says Rubikon to acquire 29 million ordinary shares at the price of 4.04 roubles ($0.0633) per share Source text: bit.ly/2cEmT7Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.8711 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)