BRIEF-Zenyatta Ventures to collaborate with concrete admixtures company Larisplast
* Says signed a collaboration agreement with Larisplast ltd, an Israeli concrete admixtures business
Sept 8 Veracyte Inc :
* Noridian healthcare solutions issued draft local coverage determination (lcd) for percepta bronchial genomic classifier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says signed a collaboration agreement with Larisplast ltd, an Israeli concrete admixtures business
Sept 7 St. Jude Medical will face an uphill battle in its corporate defamation lawsuit over a short-seller's report that said the medical device company's heart implants were vulnerable to cyber attacks, lawyers familiar with such cases said.
* Ola to get one-stop-shop for cars, services (Updates with details from interview, background)