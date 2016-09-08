BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of HTX-011 in Hernia Repair at PAINWeek 2016

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics

* HTX-011 showed a statistically significant reduction in pain intensity through 48 hours post-surgery compared to placebo

* Says results from initial portions of co's phase 2 study of HTX-011 in patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair

* Says study evaluated efficacy and safety of three formulations of HTX-011 and two routes of administration into wound

* Says HTX-011 has been generally well tolerated in ongoing phase 2 program