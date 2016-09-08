FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of HTX-011 in Hernia Repair at PAINWeek 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of HTX-011 in Hernia Repair at PAINWeek 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics

* HTX-011 showed a statistically significant reduction in pain intensity through 48 hours post-surgery compared to placebo

* Says results from initial portions of co's phase 2 study of HTX-011 in patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair

* Says study evaluated efficacy and safety of three formulations of HTX-011 and two routes of administration into wound

* Says HTX-011 has been generally well tolerated in ongoing phase 2 program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.