FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Addnode Group says can sign contract with City of Gothenburg when appeal is not granted for review
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 8, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Addnode Group says can sign contract with City of Gothenburg when appeal is not granted for review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Addnode Group AB (publ) :

* Kartena, a subsidiary to Addnode Group, did this March receive a contract award decision from the City of Gothenburg regarding an IT system for planning, implementation and monitoring of activities within the welfare area, an order worth about 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.17 million)

* Decision has on several occasions been up for appeal

* The Administrative Court has decided not to grant the appeal for review

* Says can sign the contract with the City of Gothenburg in accordance with the award decision Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3846 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.