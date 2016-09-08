BRIEF-Lundbeck "strongly disagrees" with EU judgment; will study appeal options

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lundbeck says:
* Is disappointed that general court has come to this conclusion and strongly disagrees with EU court upholding the European Commission's 2013 fining decision against Lundbeck.
* Court ruled that Lundbeck's deals with smaller rivals to delay cheaper generic copies of its blockbuster citalopram anti-depressant from entering the market were anti-competitive.
* Will study General Court's judgment and decide whether to appeal judgment to European Court of Justice
* Fine imposed on Lundbeck was already recognized as a cost in Q3 of 2013 and will not have any influence on Lundbeck's financial guidance for 2016
* No additional fines have been imposed
* Deadline for appeal is two months and ten days from notification of judgment
* Lundbeck shares fell as much as 3 pct following court decision. At 1345 GMT, shares down 1.1 pct at 268.10 DKK. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)