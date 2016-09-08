FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Olainfarm acquires 24 pct shares in Belarussian pharmaceutical company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Olainfarm AS :

* Says has acquired 24 percent shares in Belarussian pharmaceutical company NPK Biotest

* Says it is planned that in nearest future Olainfarm will acquire another 46 percent shares, thus increasing its holdings to 70 percent

* Says for whole 70 percent share in company Olainfarm agreed to pay 2.6 million euros ($2.94 million)

* Says acquisition will allow Olainfarm to place some of its production processes in Belarus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

