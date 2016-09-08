BRIEF-Ford names John S. Weinberg to board
* Ford motor co says election of john s. Weinberg to company's board of directors, effective oct. 1
Sept 8 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* ICE Futures Europe announces changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract
* Proposed changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract, effective October 3, 2016, for July 2018 contract month onwards
* Says among changes are inclusion of pre-paid loading out charges in price of futures contract
* Says among changes are a shortening of period between notice and settlement to streamline delivery process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Wells Fargo on Thursday reached a settlement with the Los Angeles prosecutor and federal regulators who accused the lender of pushing customers into multiple, fee-generating accounts that they never requested.
Sept 8 Medical device maker Abbott Laboratories and Alere Inc agreed on Thursday to work with a mediator to settle their dispute over Abbott's role in obtaining U.S. antitrust clearance for its $5.8 billion takeover of the diagnostics company, but Alere voiced concern about the speed of the process.