Sept 8 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc

* On Sept 6, Unit Received Imminent Danger Order Under Section 107(A) Of Federal Mine Safety, Health Act Of 1977 At Mountaineer II Mine

* Order Was Terminated On September 7, 2016

* Unit Received An Imminent Danger Order For Excessive Measurable Limits Of Methane Air Mixtures