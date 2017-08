Sept 8 (Reuters) - April SA :

* H1 net income EUR 26.1 million ($29.39 million), down 4.3%

* H1 current EBIT EUR 37.1 million, down 15.2%

* H1 consolidated sales EUR 430.2 million, up 7.1% in reported data and like for like

* Says 2016 anticipated decline in its current EBIT between 8% and 12% will probably be towards lower end of results range