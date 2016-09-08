FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carnegie says has been retained to explore opportunity to sell shares in Klövern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* Carnegie investment bank says has been retained to explore opportunity to sell shares in klövern

* Carnegie investment bank ab says shares are owned by arvid svensson invest.

* Carnegie investment bank ab says rutger arnhult (ceo of klövern) has agreed to acquire shares in placing for an amount of sek 150,000,000.

* The price per share in the Placing will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding period commences today, 8 September 2016, at 17:30 CET and may close at any time on short notice. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

