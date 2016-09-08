BRIEF-Carnegie says has been retained to explore opportunity to sell shares in Tobii

Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* Carnegie investment bank ab says has been retained to explore opportunity to sell shares in tobii

* Carnegie investment bank ab says shares are owned by invifed ab and northzone.

* Carnegie investment bank ab says shares represent 11.9% and 4.3% of total number of shares and votes in tobii.

* The price per share in the placing will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding period commences today, 8 September 2016, at 17:30 CET and may close at any time on short notice. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)