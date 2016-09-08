BRIEF-HV Bancorp Inc files for IPO of common stock

Sept 8 (Reuters) - HV Bancorp Inc

* Files For IPO Of 1.9 Mln Shares Of Common Stock At $10.00 Per Share - Sec filing

* HV Bancorp Inc says may sell up to 2.2 million shares of common stock because of demand or changes in market conditions

* Expect that common stock will be traded on nasdaq capital market under symbol "HVBC" upon conclusion of stock offering

* May offer for sale shares of common stock to public through "syndicated community offering" managed by Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

* HV Bancorp says Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP underwriting to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2cFDTLj