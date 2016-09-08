FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WestRock to transfer $2.5 bln in U.S. Pension obligations to Prudential

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - WestRock Co

* Says to transfer $2.5 billion in U.S. pension obligations to Prudential

* Does not expect any unfavorable impact to its fiscal 2017 pension income as a result of this transaction.

* Settlement will reduce WestRock's overall U.S. Pension obligations by about 40 percent

* Will not make any cash contributions into plan to affect transaction and does not expect to make any future cash contributions

* Deal to occur through purchase of group annuity contract using plan assets that will transfer payment responsibility for retirement benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

