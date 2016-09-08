BRIEF-Hertz Global announces pricing of $800 mln private offering of senior notes by Hertz Corp
* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $800 million private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corporation
Sept 8 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines announces new flights from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Rome and Amsterdam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenue c$53.9 million, down 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it is acquiring cloud software company Apigee Corp in a deal valued at about $625 million, the tech giant's latest effort to claim a greater share of the lucrative cloud business.