FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-United Community Financial to acquire Ohio Legacy Corp
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Community Financial to acquire Ohio Legacy Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - United Community Financial Corp

* United Community Financial Corp to expand Akron and Canton Ohio presence with agreement to acquire Ohio Legacy Corp

* Transaction is valued at approximately $18.00 per Ohio Legacy common share or approximately $40.3 million

* Says excluding certain one-time charges, transaction is anticipated to be accretive to EPS by about 15 percent in 2017

* United Community Financial Corp says tangible book value per common share expected to be diluted by less than 6 percent at closing

* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Anticipated that United Community and Home Savings will add Ohio Legacy's current chairman, Louis Altman, to their board

* United Community Financial Corp says holders of Ohio Legacy common stock will elect to receive either 2.736 shares of United Community common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.