a year ago
BRIEF-Nextera to acquire indirect 24 pct interest in Desert Sunlight Investment
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nextera to acquire indirect 24 pct interest in Desert Sunlight Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Nextera Energy Partners LP announces agreement to acquire indirect 24 percent interest in Desert Sunlight Investment Holdings, Llc

* Nextera Energy says deal for $218 million

* Nextera Energy Partners Lp says expects to fund transaction through net proceeds of an issuance of common units

* Purchase price considers $258 million of existing non-recourse project debt and is subject to working capital adjustments

* Says expects deal to contribute adjusted EBITDA of about $43 million to $53 million on annual run rate basis as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Acquisition is expected to contribute to an increase in Q3 distribution to an annualized rate of $1.365 per common unit

* Sees deal to increase co's estimated incremental debt capacity at holding company to approximately $375 million to $475 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
