BRIEF-Chargeurs H1 net profit up 63.8 pct at 13.1 mln euros

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA :

* H1 revenue 253.5 million euros ($285.92 million) versus 256.6 million euros year ago

* H1 recurring operating profit up 30.1 pct and net profit up 63.8 pct versus first-half 2015

* H1 recurring operating profit at 20.3 million euros, up by a strong 30.1 pct compared with first-half 2015

* H1 attributable net profit came in at 13.1 million euros, an increase of 63.8 pct compared with first-half 2015

* Interim dividend of 0.20 euros per share announced

* The group expects to report increased recurring operating profit and high free cash flow in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2cI3sht Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)