September 9, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolford Q1 loss after tax widens to 8.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* Reported a revenue decline of 18 pct to 27.74 million euros ($31.28 million) in the first quarter of the current financial year

* Q1 operating earnings (EBIT of -8.28 million euros versus -3.04 million euros in Q1 2015/16) and earnings after tax (-8.22 million euros versus -2.55 million euros in Q1 2015/16)

* Already revised its forecast for the entire financial year on august 31, 2016, but reaffirms its medium-term business targets

* Anticipates stagnating or slightly lower revenue for the 2016/17 financial year compared to the prior-year performance

* Cost-cutting drive is being further accelerated, which should have a perceptible impact on earnings starting in the upcoming 2017/18 financial year

* Sees negative operating earnings in the lower single digit million euro range for 2016/17 FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

