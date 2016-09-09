FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greene King says LFL sales grew 1.7 pct in first 18 wks
#Beverages - Brewers
September 9, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greene King says LFL sales grew 1.7 pct in first 18 wks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc

* Trading statement for the 18 weeks to Sept. 04 16

* In first 18 weeks of year, pub company delivered like-for-like (lfl) sales growth of 1.7 pct including a strong start to year as customers enjoyed european football championships and better weather

* In pub partners, LFL net income was up 4.5 pct after 16 weeks, while in brewing & brands, own-brewed volume declined 0.5 pct

* Uncertainty surrounding UK's future withdrawal from eu translated into softening of some economic indicators, fall in consumer confidence

* Number of recent industry surveys have flagged risks to leisure spend, co is alert to a potentially tougher trading environment ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

