Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc:

* Since beginning of 2016/2017 financial year, mediclinic has experienced trading conditions in line with management's expectations for its operations in southern africa, switzerland and dubai

* Further synergies have been identified resulting in a revised estimate of aed75m annualised cost synergies, ahead of aed50m previously communicated