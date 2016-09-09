FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schouw & Co to sell its shares in Kramp, raises profit guidance
September 9, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schouw & Co to sell its shares in Kramp, raises profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S :

* Has agreed with co-shareholder NPM Capital to sell its 20 pct ownership interest in Kramp at total price of 139 million euros ($156.68 million)

* Transaction is expected to produce gain of about 445 million Danish crowns ($67.40 million)relative to carrying amount at June 30, 2016

* Transaction is expected to close by end of year

* As a result of sale, Schouw & Co. raises its guidance for profit in associates and joint ventures to 560 million - 570 million crowns from previous forecast of 140 million - 150 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) ($1 = 6.6021 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

