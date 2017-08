Sept 9 (Reuters) - Qpr Software Plc :

* Delivers process mining software to IT and business process outsourcing service provider

* Three-year contract is worth about 250,000 euros ($281,725.00)

* Contract also includes licenses for QPR's other products, QPR ProcessDesigner for process modeling and QPR Metrics for performance management Source text for Eikon:

