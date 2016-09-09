Sept 9 (Reuters) -

* Elon Musk says still working on Falcon fireball investigation - tweet

* Elon Musk says, about Falcon fireball investigation, "turning out to be the most difficult and complex failure we have ever had in 14 years" - tweet

* Elon Musk says "important to note that this happened during a routine filling operation. Engines were not on and there was no apparent heat source"- tweet