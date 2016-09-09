European shares slip as healthcare stocks lose ground
LONDON, Sept 9 European stock markets fell on Friday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of healthcare companies, while the latest nuclear test conducted by North Korea also rattled markets.
* Elon Musk says still working on Falcon fireball investigation - tweet
* Elon Musk says, about Falcon fireball investigation, "turning out to be the most difficult and complex failure we have ever had in 14 years" - tweet
* Elon Musk says "important to note that this happened during a routine filling operation. Engines were not on and there was no apparent heat source"- tweet
* Elon Musk says "will get back to autopilot update blog tomorrow" - tweet
PARIS, Sept 9 French oil and gas company Total said on Friday it will exercise its preemption right to buy the remaining 75 percent stake in Barnett shale assets it did not already own from Chesapeake.