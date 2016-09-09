BRIEF-Posera announces second securetablepay distribution agreement
* Posera announces a second securetablepay distribution agreement with a leading U.S. payments processor
* Elon Musk says "will get back to autopilot update blog tomorrow" - tweet
FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Deutsche Bank is expected to settle U.S. investigations into past misselling mortgage-backed securities for more than $2.4 billion, a German monthly magazine reported.
SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's Coway said on Friday its top shareholder, Coway Holdings, had decided to suspend its plan to sell a stake in the country's largest water purifier rental firm, believing its shares are undervalued.